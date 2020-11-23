Snapchat created a new feature called Spotlight to compete with TikTok.

Spotlight will change how users find content and it will surface the most entertaining snaps from Snapchat users.

“As a way to celebrate and reward the creativity of the Snapchat community, Snap will distribute over $1 million every day to Snap Chat users who create the top Snaps on Spotlight through the end of the year.”

Snapchat to give users share of $1m a day for most entertaining clips https://t.co/6UqHyvn9iF — The Guardian (@guardian) November 23, 2020

Twitch and YouTube also have revenue sharing opportunities with top creators but in order to get to that point, you have to reach a certain level of fame.

