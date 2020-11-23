Snapchat created a new feature called Spotlight to compete with TikTok.
Spotlight will change how users find content and it will surface the most entertaining snaps from Snapchat users.
“As a way to celebrate and reward the creativity of the Snapchat community, Snap will distribute over $1 million every day to Snap Chat users who create the top Snaps on Spotlight through the end of the year.”
Snapchat to give users share of $1m a day for most entertaining clips https://t.co/6UqHyvn9iF
— The Guardian (@guardian) November 23, 2020
Twitch and YouTube also have revenue sharing opportunities with top creators but in order to get to that point, you have to reach a certain level of fame.
Have you tried to go viral on a social media platform? What are the most views you’ve had on a video you uploaded?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.