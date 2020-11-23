Life

Snapchat To Give Users Share Of $1M A Day For Most Entertaining Clips

Snapchat created a new feature called Spotlight to compete with TikTok.

Spotlight will change how users find content and it will surface the most entertaining snaps from Snapchat users.

“As a way to celebrate and reward the creativity of the Snapchat community, Snap will distribute over $1 million every day to Snap Chat users who create the top Snaps on Spotlight through the end of the year.”

Twitch and YouTube also have revenue sharing opportunities with top creators but in order to get to that point, you have to reach a certain level of fame.

Have you tried to go viral on a social media platform? What are the most views you’ve had on a video you uploaded?

