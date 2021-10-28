Sony Has Sold 13.4 Million PS5s

Despite supply chain shortages, Sony’s PS5 sales are good.
In Q2 (April/May/June) they sold 3.3 million units.
In Q3 (July/August/September) they sold 2.2 million.
Sales in total are 13.4 million units.
Via a new earnings report, the PS5 has sold 13.4 million copieshttps://t.co/ggwkF7aqnw pic.twitter.com/yyMa76jlSv
— VG247 (@VG247) October 28, 2021
Gaming revenue is up 27%.
Did you or a loved one pick up gaming during the pandemic?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.