Sony Has Sold 13.4 Million PS5s

Despite supply chain shortages, Sony’s PS5 sales are good.

In Q2 (April/May/June) they sold 3.3 million units.

In Q3 (July/August/September) they sold 2.2 million.

Sales in total are 13.4 million units.

Via a new earnings report, the PS5 has sold 13.4 million copies

Gaming revenue is up 27%.

