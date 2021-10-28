Life

Sony Has Sold 13.4 Million PS5s

Despite supply chain shortages, Sony’s PS5 sales are good.

In Q2 (April/May/June) they sold 3.3 million units.

In Q3 (July/August/September) they sold 2.2 million.

Sales in total are 13.4 million units.

Gaming revenue is up 27%.

Did you or a loved one pick up gaming during the pandemic?

