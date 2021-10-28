Where’s The Bun?! Burger King Japan Is Selling Beef Patties, No Buns

Hold the bun, please (whether you want one or not)

Burger King Japan is testing out a bun-free meal called “On The Beef.”

Yep, that’s one beef patty with salt and pepper. Nothing more.

There’s also another option called “Sauce On The Beef” which — you guessed it, is an all-beef patty with some sauce on it, which costs extra, of course.

Burger King Japan is selling beef patties, no buns: https://t.co/lgAe6asS7Z pic.twitter.com/YhpEuKgOa5 — Kotaku (@Kotaku) October 28, 2021

All in all – it might be considered a sad day at BK Japan for carb lovers…We will have to wait and see if the bun-less burgers pass the test.