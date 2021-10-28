Life

Where’s The Bun?! Burger King Japan Is Selling Beef Patties, No Buns

Posted on

Hold the bun, please (whether you want one or not)

Burger King Japan is testing out a bun-free meal called “On The Beef.”

Yep, that’s one beef patty with salt and pepper. Nothing more.

There’s also another option called “Sauce On The Beef” which — you guessed it, is an all-beef patty with some sauce on it, which costs extra, of course.

All in all – it might be considered a sad day at BK Japan for carb lovers…We will have to wait and see if the bun-less burgers pass the test.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top