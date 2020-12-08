Spider-Man 3 to Be Longest Spider-Man Movie Ever… With ‘Endgame-Esque’ Ending

Anticipation and rumors are running high as it relates to Spider-Man 3.

Sources say both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the film.

Spider-Man 3 is gearing up to be the longest Spider-Man movie.

'Spider-Man 3': Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus https://t.co/of1IaMdQ1x pic.twitter.com/wcXMqQP2Qa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2020

It is also being rumored Sony wants an Endgame-esque finale for the movie.

Do you believe any or all of these rumors? Are you someone who likes little hints and spoilers of highly anticipated movies or do you want to be completely surprised when you see the movie?