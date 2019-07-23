Storm Area 51 Event Creator Thinks An EDM Festival Is A Better Idea

In the business world, this is what’s known as a pivot. The guy behind the viral Storm Area 51 event has cooked up a much less illegal idea. Matty Roberts originally joked that he wanted to “see them aliens” at the secret military facility, but with 1.9 million people marking themselves as “attending,” the college student has realized he’s tapped into something bigger.

Speaking to a local news station, Roberts says he’s already setting the groundwork to instead host a music festival in the Nevada desert. “I want to have a bunch of different musical artists, everybody from the EDM world and then maybe some indie rock, maybe some smaller guys that are up and coming,” he tells KERO-TV.

The Area 51 raid organizer wants to pivot to EDM festival https://t.co/BpQgCQbx0n — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) July 22, 2019