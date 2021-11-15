Storms in Egypt Unleash Scorpions, Leave 3 Dead

Storms in Egypt have left three dead and hundreds hospitalized after being stung by scorpions.

The storms hit the province of Aswan with flooding and rain, which caused scorpions to leave their hiding places and head to people’s homes.

According to Governor Ashraf Attia, 503 people were hospitalized from the stings and discharged after being administered doses of anti-venom.

A rash of heavy storms in a southern Egyptian city has driven swarms of scorpions from their hiding places, leaving at least 450 people injured by the venomous stings. https://t.co/7YQBZSeYP6 — NPR (@NPR) November 14, 2021

Photographic and video evidence shows the damage the storm did to homes, streets, vehicles, and farmland.

Are you afraid of scorpions? Has your home ever been infested with a scary pest?