Woman Arrested For Punching Southwest Airlines Employee

Dallas police say a woman was arrested over the weekend for aggravated assault after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head.

Police say the incident happened during boarding of a flight from Dallas to New York’s La Guardia Airport.

32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson reportedly had an argument with a flight attendant at the back of the plane and was asked to exit.

According to police, she then had another “verbal altercation” with a second Southwest employee before punching her in the head.

The employee was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

It’s unclear what started the dispute between Jackson and the flight crew.

