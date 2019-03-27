Student Paying Her Way Through College by Selling Used Undies

One college student has come up with a unique way to raise money for her high tuition costs: She sells her used underwear online. The 21-year-old woman, who attends New York University, tells Glamour magazine she sells her undies on Craigslist for approximately $120 a pair — but the price varies depending on how long she’s worn them. For an added fee, she’ll even include a selfie of herself wearing the panties. That’s quite a profit, considering she buys them in bulk for only a few dollars a pair.

“To be honest, selling my underwear has made me feel really empowered because I’m in control of my body,” she says. “It feels really awesome to be able to provide a healthy outlet for people with these fetishes. I never feel like I’m in danger.”