All Inclusive, Adults Only Resort Opens in U.S.

Usually, you need to leave the country to find an all-inclusive resort for adults only. A new place to get away has opened in the Florida Keys. The Bungalows Key Largo is “built for couples who believe that time spent together is the greatest luxury of all.” The resort offers waterfront accommodations, activities, and food with a Florida spin. You must be 21-years-old and up to take a vacation here. There are grand opening specials starting from $399 a night. STDs are probably included.

