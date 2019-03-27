Verizon To Offer Free Robocall Blocking

Are you tired of nonstop robocalls? YES. Is the government doing anything about them? It doesn’t seem so. Well here’s some good news if you’re a Verizon customer – the company will soon block unwanted calls free of charge. Verizon already offers a robocall-blocking service for $2.99 a month (which seems like a crime onto itself and leads me to speculate that Verizon is behind the robocalls) but plans to roll out a free app (much better) by the end of March. The app will check calls against a constantly updated list of known spam numbers. Other providers like AT&T and Comcast are also working on ways to cut down on robocalls.

