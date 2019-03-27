Life

Supreme Court Rules Man Can Hunt Moose From Hovercraft

Posted on

Because our democracy is a joke

How did the U.S. Supreme Court spend its Tuesday? By deciding whether or not it’s okay to hunt moose from a hovercraft. The case centered around a man named John Sturgeon, who had been barred by the National Park Service from using his hovercraft to hunt moose along the Nation River in Alaska. By a unanimous decision, the Court ruled that the river did not count as public land and therefore was exempt from the rule. In the majority opinion, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that Sturgeon “can again rev up his hovercraft in search of moose.” It seems that being very laze is legal, too.

