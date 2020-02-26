Study: Drivers Of Expensive Cars Tend To Be Jerks

Own an expensive car? Well, you’re probably a jerk – at least according to science. Researchers at UNLV had pedestrians cross the road and track which types of cars were more likely to slow down and allow them to cross. Turns out drivers of more expensive cars were less likely to slow down than others. There’s even a formula – scientists say a driver is 3% more likely to slow down for every $1,000 their car is worth. They theorize that driving an expensive vehicle gives the motorist “a sense of superiority over other road users.”

A new study has found that drivers of flashy vehicles are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road — with the likelihood they'll slow down decreasing by 3% for every extra $1,000 that their vehicle is worth. https://t.co/SeP9B4OAIf — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2020