Macaulay Culkin Joins “American Horror Story”

Macaulay Culkin might soon be in your nightmares. The actor has signed on to be a part of season 10 of American Horror Story. Culkin will join returning cast members, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Both Paulson and Peters sat out last season’s episodes. There is no theme yet for this year’s AHS but we do know it will premiere sometime this fall.

