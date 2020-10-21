Study: Mouthwash ‘Inactivates’ Coronavirus

While using mouthwash may stop you from scaring off people, a new study suggests it has the opposite effect on the coronavirus.

The Penn State College of Medicine study has found that mouthwash and oral rinse ‘inactivates’ various strains of coronaviruses living in a user’s mouth. “Many inactivated greater than 99.9 percent of the virus after only 30 seconds of contact time and some inactivated 99.99 percent of the virus after 30 seconds,” researchers write in the Journal of Medical Virology.

But mouthwash isn’t the only common household item that packs a punch against the virus. Researchers say baby shampoo also inactivates 99.9 percent of “human coronavirus after a two-minute contact time.”

Once the virus is in someone’s mouth, wouldn’t you think it would be too late to do anything about it? Have you tried an Internet remedy to stave off COVID-19?