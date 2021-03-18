Life

Teenager Accused of Hacking Elon Musk, Kanye West, and More on Twitter Sentenced to 3 Years in Juvenile Prison

Posted on

A man who committed a crime when he was a teenager has been found guilty of the July 2020 Twitter hack that involved many high-profile celebrities.

The now 18-year-old hacked into accounts that include Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Kanye West, and presidential candidate (at the time) Joe Biden.

He pleaded guilty to 30 charges. It was all part of an alleged cryptocurrency scam.

As part of his deal, the 18-year-old will serve three years in juvenile prison, three years probation, and not use a computer without permission or law enforcement supervision.

Do you think it is fair that as an 18-year-old he serves his time in juvenile prison?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top