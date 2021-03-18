Teenager Accused of Hacking Elon Musk, Kanye West, and More on Twitter Sentenced to 3 Years in Juvenile Prison

A man who committed a crime when he was a teenager has been found guilty of the July 2020 Twitter hack that involved many high-profile celebrities.

The now 18-year-old hacked into accounts that include Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Kanye West, and presidential candidate (at the time) Joe Biden.

A Florida teen has pleaded guilty on fraud charges related to the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts in July. Graham Ivan Clark will serve 3 yrs in juvenile prison. The scam amassed over $118K in Bitcoin by hacking accounts of figures like Jeff Bezos & soliciting fund transfers. pic.twitter.com/5KU8eEEaQB — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 17, 2021

He pleaded guilty to 30 charges. It was all part of an alleged cryptocurrency scam.

As part of his deal, the 18-year-old will serve three years in juvenile prison, three years probation, and not use a computer without permission or law enforcement supervision.

