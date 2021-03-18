Experts: Stop Posting Your Vaccine Cards On Social Media

Posting a photo of your vaccine card is one of the hottest social media trends of the moment – but it’s one you should probably skip.

Experts warn that those photos often contain personal information that can be exploited by hackers. Even if it’s not much, it could be the last ‘piece of the puzzle’ an identity thief needs to complete the picture.

Maybe leave your card out of the selfie https://t.co/nQSBq3v3g0 — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) March 18, 2021

Still, want to celebrate your shot? Post a picture of your vaccination sticker instead.

Are you guilty of sharing a ‘vaccine selfie’? How tightly do you control your information online?