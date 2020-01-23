Teenager Calls Police When His Fake ID Doesn’t Arrive

A Canadian teen called the police to complain after the fake ID he ordered online never arrived. The victim says he sent money to a stranger for a fake ID he never received, and now was concerned about all the personal information he’d handed over. Ontario police used the case as a teachable moment, warning folks that not only is using a fake ID illegal but to protect your personal information online.

