New on Netflix in February

If your New Year’s resolution was to watch as many Police Academy movies as possible, Netflix will help you out with that. If the grey days of this time of year bring the blues, well, misery loves company. You can keep yourself company with “Purple Rain”, “Good Time”, “Narcos”, and “The Pianist.”
Feb. 1
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
Feb. 3
- Sordo
- Team Kaylie: Part 3
Feb. 4
- Faith, Hope & Love
- She Did That
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Feb. 5
- Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”
- #cats_the_mewvie
- The Pharmacist
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Feb. 7
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
- Horse Girl
- Locke & Key
- My Holo Love
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
- The Coldest Game
Feb. 9
- Better Call Saul: Season 4
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
- Polaroid
Feb. 11
- Good Time
- Camino a Romaq Ball
Feb. 12
- Anna Karenina
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Feb. 13
- Dragon Quest Your Story
- Love Is Blind
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Feb. 14
- Cable Girls: Final Season
- Isi & Ossi
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Feb. 15
- Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Feb. 19
- Chef Show: Volume 3
Feb. 20
- Spectros
Feb. 21
- A Haunted House
- Babies
- Gentefied
- Glitch Techs
- Puerta 7
- System Crasher
Feb. 22
- Girl on the Third Floor
Feb. 23
- Full Count
Feb. 25
- Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
- I Am Not Okay With This
Feb. 27
- Altered Carbon: Season 2
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Followers
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution
Feb. 28
- All the Bright Places
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
- La trinchera infinita
- Queen Sono
- Restaurants on the Edge
- Unstoppable
Feb. 29
- Jerry Maguire
Feb. 11
- Clouds of Sils Maria
Feb. 14
- District 9
Feb. 15
- Milk
- Operator
- Peter Rabbit
- Leaving 2/18/20
- The 2000s: Season 1
Feb. 19
- Charlotte’s Web
- Gangs of New York
- The Eighties: Season 1
- The Nineties: Season 1
- The Seventies: Season 1
Feb. 20
- Lincoln
Feb. 21
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 26
- Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
- Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
- Jeopardy!: College Championship II
- Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
- Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
- Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Feb. 28
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
- Primal Fear
- Trainspotting
Feb. 29
- 50/50
- American Beauty
- Anger Management
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Free Willy
- Hustle & Flow
- Igor
- Layer Cake
- Rachel Getting Married
- Stripes
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- Up in the Air
