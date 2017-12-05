That Poor Referee Is Out $6.95

Folks, penalty flags aren’t free. And when a player gets pissed off and tosses it into the stands, you have to feel bad for the referee, even if it was a good call. I’m talking about Marcus Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday’s game getting angry at the call and then picking up the penalty marker and flinging it into the stands. True, the guy that caught it seemed stoked, but the referee has to buy a new one now. And they cost $6.95. As a high school football official, I can sympathize with the NFL official. If you’re a football player and you want to throw a flag, buy one here instead of stealing from the guys in stripes. (And save yourself a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.)
