3-Bit Gaming for December 5th, 2017

What are loot boxes? 

Loot Boxes – items in games you already own that grant cool loot (like weapons or bonuses) or cosmetic gear randomly

  • Can be earned by playing the game or purchased with real money
  • Can grant extremely rare items – often the only way to get those items
  • Usually these items are purely cosmetic and don’t affect gameplay

 

Why are they controversial? 

  • Considered by many to constitute gambling
  • In newest Star Wars game – Battlefront II – the only way to get Luke or Vader was through currency earned through loot boxes or by spending more money, even though the game cost $60

 

What’s the response?

  • Gamer nerd rage against BFII was so intense, they removed the loot boxes from the game entirely
  • Controversy spread beyond gaming sphere and into politics and parenting communities

 

Where do we stand now?

  • China, Japan, and Belgium all call it gambling
  • U.K. says it isn’t
  • U.S. still undecided, but the Hawaii state AG is looking over the case
  • “We didn’t allow Joe Camel to encourage our kids to smoke and we shouldn’t allow Star Wars to encourage kids to gamble.” – Hawaiian State Rep. Sean Quinlan

Last call Christmas gaming guide:

Kids: Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Odyssey

Teens: New Custom Xbox One Controller, PS4 Pro

Adults: Wolfenstein II, Super NES Classic

