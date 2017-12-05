3-Bit Gaming for December 5th, 2017

What are loot boxes?
Loot Boxes – items in games you already own that grant cool loot (like weapons or bonuses) or cosmetic gear randomly
- Can be earned by playing the game or purchased with real money
- Can grant extremely rare items – often the only way to get those items
- Usually these items are purely cosmetic and don’t affect gameplay
Why are they controversial?
- Considered by many to constitute gambling
- In newest Star Wars game – Battlefront II – the only way to get Luke or Vader was through currency earned through loot boxes or by spending more money, even though the game cost $60
What’s the response?
- Gamer nerd rage against BFII was so intense, they removed the loot boxes from the game entirely
- Controversy spread beyond gaming sphere and into politics and parenting communities
Where do we stand now?
- China, Japan, and Belgium all call it gambling
- U.K. says it isn’t
- U.S. still undecided, but the Hawaii state AG is looking over the case
- “We didn’t allow Joe Camel to encourage our kids to smoke and we shouldn’t allow Star Wars to encourage kids to gamble.” – Hawaiian State Rep. Sean Quinlan
Last call Christmas gaming guide:
Kids: Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Odyssey
Teens: New Custom Xbox One Controller, PS4 Pro
Adults: Wolfenstein II, Super NES Classic
