The Best Burger in America is…

Where can you find the best burger in America?
TripAdvisor says you have to go to North Carolina. Al’s Shake Shack in Chapel Hill was determined to be the best place for burgers from analyzing millions of reviews and rankings on TripAdvisor. What makes them so good? According to their website:
“Our mission is to provide local, fresh, sustainable food and drink with a hefty dose of southern hospitality. Our all-natural, hormone- and antibiotic-free beef is from North Carolina pasture-raised cattle. We serve craft beers brewed in North Carolina and produce from as many local farmers as possible. We make all of our specialty toppings and dressings in the Shack.” – alsburgershack.com
The signature sandwich there is The Bobo Chili Cheeseburger. It’s topped with chili sauce, coleslaw, onions, American cheese and yellow mustard. Apparently, their Rosemary Fries are pretty good too.
Congratulations @alsburgershack on being named the #BestBurgerInAmerica! It’s quite serendipitous that I was in Chapel Hill and able to try y’all out. . Pictured is the #BoboChiliCheeseburger and is it AWESOME! ALSO, where have rosemary fries been my entire life?! #BestBurger #ChapelHill #AlsBurgerShack @foodandwine
Other places to find really good burgers include Brooks Gourmet Burgers and Dogs in Naples, Florida and Honest Abe’s Burgers and Freedom in Lincoln, Nebraska. Let’s also not forget some of Utah’s favorites: Lucky 13, the Burger Bar in Roy, and Crown Burger? Where’s your favorite place to snag a hamburger sandwich? Leave your answer in the comments below!
THREE LITTLE PIGS BURGER!! A wild boar patty, seasoned perfectly with our special blend of wild game seasonings topped with grilled Black Forest ham, our signature house smoked bacon and melted cheddar cheese on a bed of sweet baby greens, juicy tomato and onion slices in a fresh locally baked French rosette! It comes with fries for only $12!!! #lucky13slc #bacon #gamemeat #fresh #local #slceats #badassburgers #burgraphy #worldsbestburger #foodporn #food #burgerporn #downtownslc #eatbacon @burgerlounge @burgerlovers101 @burgerweekly @burgerator @burgerland @burger @instburger @shareyourburger @eatnshare @801eats @slc.eats @utahfoodandtravel
