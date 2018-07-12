The Best Burger in America is…

Where can you find the best burger in America?

TripAdvisor says you have to go to North Carolina. Al’s Shake Shack in Chapel Hill was determined to be the best place for burgers from analyzing millions of reviews and rankings on TripAdvisor. What makes them so good? According to their website:

“Our mission is to provide local, fresh, sustainable food and drink with a hefty dose of southern hospitality. Our all-natural, hormone- and antibiotic-free beef is from North Carolina pasture-raised cattle. We serve craft beers brewed in North Carolina and produce from as many local farmers as possible. We make all of our specialty toppings and dressings in the Shack.” – alsburgershack.com

The signature sandwich there is The Bobo Chili Cheeseburger. It’s topped with chili sauce, coleslaw, onions, American cheese and yellow mustard. Apparently, their Rosemary Fries are pretty good too.

Other places to find really good burgers include Brooks Gourmet Burgers and Dogs in Naples, Florida and Honest Abe’s Burgers and Freedom in Lincoln, Nebraska. Let’s also not forget some of Utah’s favorites: Lucky 13, the Burger Bar in Roy, and Crown Burger? Where’s your favorite place to snag a hamburger sandwich? Leave your answer in the comments below!