The Ten Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains in The U.S.

The Coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed the restaurant industry in 2020, but several restaurants in the U.S. saw double-digit, year-over-year growth in domestic sales. Here are the top ten fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S., according to Nation’s Restaurant News:

10. Popeyes

9. Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant

8. Wingstop

7. Chick-Fil-A

6. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar

5. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

4. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

3. MOD Pizza

2. First Watch

1. Shake Shack – with 185 stores and counting in the U.S.

Shake Shack’s estimated sales per store come in at around $3.9 million annually.