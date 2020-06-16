The Ten Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains in The U.S.

The Coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed the restaurant industry in 2020, but several restaurants in the U.S. saw double-digit, year-over-year growth in domestic sales. Here are the top ten fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S., according to Nation’s Restaurant News:
10. Popeyes
9. Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant
8. Wingstop
7. Chick-Fil-A
6. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar
5. Tropical Smoothie Cafe
4. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
3. MOD Pizza
2. First Watch
1. Shake Shack – with 185 stores and counting in the U.S.
Shake Shack’s estimated sales per store come in at around $3.9 million annually.
