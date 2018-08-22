This Will Make You Think Twice About Casual Vacation Sex

Dear god!

This story might make you itch or squirm a little. Just giving you advanced notice. A rare sexually transmitted infection has popped up in the United Kingdom. Donovanosis is usually only found in tropical areas like Paupa New Guinea. The infection causes ulcers to spread on your private area. Eventually, the flesh starts to eat itself and your nether region can literally “rot away.” It can spread with skin-on-skin contact from a bleeding ulcer. Most cases in the U.S. and U.K. happen when a person comes home after having unprotected sex in a country where the infection is prominent.