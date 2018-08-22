UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Rips Scrotum in Freak Incident

Yeah, you read that right!
I hope you’re sitting down for this next story. UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell isn’t going to be fighting in the Octagon any time soon…and for a scary reason. Bryce was doing some woodwork and got in a nasty power drill accident that left him injured to the point where he likely won’t be able to train for an extended period of time.
This is not a drill… 😅
UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell “ripped his nut sack in half” in freak DIY accident
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 22, 2018
“So i was gunna train today but i ripped my nutsack in half,” begins his Facebook post detailing the ordeal. He is expected to make a full recovery. Mitchell is 10-0 in his pro MMA career against humans, and 0-1 against power tools.
