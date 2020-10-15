Three U.S. Counties Have Not Recorded A Single COVID-19 Case

There are still a few places out there that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t reached – but not many.

In fact, there are just three counties left in the U.S. that have yet to record a single case of COVID-19. Esmerelda County in Nevada, Loving County in Texas, and Alaska’s Skagway borough have all been untouched by the pandemic so far.

It’s not a coincidence. Esmerelda and Loving counties have the lowest population density in the U.S., while Skagway is surrounded by mountains and only reachable by air or water.

Nine months into a pandemic that shows no signs of relenting, it seems like the coronavirus has reached into every corner of the U.S. Except for these three counties. https://t.co/Da9goRRUMm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 15, 2020

Having you thought about moving to a different state to avoid the pandemic? Would you rather live in rural Texas, rural Nevada, or rural Alaska?