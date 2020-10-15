Three U.S. Counties Have Not Recorded A Single COVID-19 Case

There are still a few places out there that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t reached – but not many.
In fact, there are just three counties left in the U.S. that have yet to record a single case of COVID-19. Esmerelda County in Nevada, Loving County in Texas, and Alaska’s Skagway borough have all been untouched by the pandemic so far.
It’s not a coincidence. Esmerelda and Loving counties have the lowest population density in the U.S., while Skagway is surrounded by mountains and only reachable by air or water.
Nine months into a pandemic that shows no signs of relenting, it seems like the coronavirus has reached into every corner of the U.S.
Except for these three counties. https://t.co/Da9goRRUMm
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 15, 2020
Having you thought about moving to a different state to avoid the pandemic? Would you rather live in rural Texas, rural Nevada, or rural Alaska?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.