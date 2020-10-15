Life

Nearly 900,000 Americans Filed For Unemployment Last Week

Posted on

Unemployment claims went up last week, with 898,000 Americans filing for initial jobless benefits.

That’s nearly 70,000 more than projected and the highest number since August 22nd – pointing at a shaky economic recovery heading into the fall and winter months.

Recent layoffs in the hospitality and airline industries likely contributed to the number. However, the total number of people receiving unemployment benefits dropped by 1.2 million last week.

If that’s not enough, Mitch McConnel has basically killed any the new relief bill.

Could we be headed for another economic recession? Will that impact the November election?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top