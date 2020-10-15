Brazilian Senator Caught Hiding Cash Between Buttcheeks

Talk about a crack in the political system. Brazilian senator Chico Rodrigues reportedly had cash hidden between his buttcheeks during a recent police raid.

Looking into speculation of COVID-19 response funds being misused, police raided Rodrigues’ home. Rodrigues himself had confirmed the raid, but also denied any wrongdoing. Nothing was said about the cash in his pants. Police would not give any comments on the incident.

Brazilian police catch senator hiding cash between his buttcheeks, source says https://t.co/iKF8RGUO9c pic.twitter.com/lKpcORAB6b — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2020

Rodrigues represents the state of Roraima, working with the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro won the presidency by focusing his campaign on fighting government corruption. “There is no corruption in my government and we fight corruption, whoever it is,” Bolsonaro told reporters.

