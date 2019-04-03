Life

Two Lawsuits Filed Over Rollback of Obama School Lunch Regs

Posted on

Five states and the District of Columbia are suing the White House over the rollback of school lunch regulations, ABC News reports. At issue is the termination of nutrition standards implemented at the behest of former First Lady Michelle Obama. New changes include allowing more milk options and nixing sodium limit regulations. Another suit was also filed on Wednesday by Democracy Forward on behalf of the group Center for Science in the Public Interest and Healthy School Food Maryland.

First, Michelle Obama seems like a pretty solid human being and a role model. Second, the current occupant of the White House is the opposite of those things and could base that assumption on this story alone. What could the president possibly have against kids eating healthy?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top