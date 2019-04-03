Two Lawsuits Filed Over Rollback of Obama School Lunch Regs

Five states and the District of Columbia are suing the White House over the rollback of school lunch regulations, ABC News reports. At issue is the termination of nutrition standards implemented at the behest of former First Lady Michelle Obama. New changes include allowing more milk options and nixing sodium limit regulations. Another suit was also filed on Wednesday by Democracy Forward on behalf of the group Center for Science in the Public Interest and Healthy School Food Maryland.

First, Michelle Obama seems like a pretty solid human being and a role model. Second, the current occupant of the White House is the opposite of those things and could base that assumption on this story alone. What could the president possibly have against kids eating healthy?

BREAKING: We're leading a multistate coalition in suing the Trump Admin & USDA for gutting key nutrition standards for school lunches. The revisions weaken key federal nutritional standards for meals served to nearly 30 million schoolchildren across our nation. pic.twitter.com/eKBDX3Ui64 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 3, 2019

BREAKING: Trump is now being sued by 6 States & Washington DC for rolling back Obama's school lunch nutritional standards for school lunches. Just because you eat cheeseburgers, fries and cola every day doesn't mean that our kids should be forced to as well, @realDonaldTrump! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 3, 2019

States sue Trump for killing Michelle Obama program to make school lunches more nutritious https://t.co/977GIyhfUF — (Untamed) Meteor_Blades (@Meteor_Blades) April 3, 2019