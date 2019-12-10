U2’s Bono Announces Blood-By-Drone Delivery Service In The Philippines

When not rocking stages around the world, Bono works diligently on many social causes. His latest: getting blood to those who are in need. In advance of U2’s huge show in the Philippines on Wednesday, the frontman unveiled a new delivery service that uses drones to bring blood to geographically disadvantaged parts of the country. While the population in some areas is already difficult to reach, natural disasters can make the situation worse, washing out roads. Plans are for the service to take flight next summer, with three distribution centers. Deliveries should take about 30 minutes on average.

