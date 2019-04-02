Walmart Launches Voice Ordering With Google

Starting today, you can order your groceries from Walmart by using the Google assistant. Just say “Hey Google, Talk to Walmart” on your enabled Google Home, Android phone or other enabled device and you can start shopping. The assistant will check brands and sizes based upon your order history. Voice ordering for Walmart is only available at the 2,100 stores with pickup and the 800 stores that offer delivery.

Here we go. Wal-Mart offers grocery shopping on Google Assistant https://t.co/6MILCBrtcS — Rafael Otero (@Rotero) April 2, 2019