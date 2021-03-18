WB May Bring Back the Snyderverse

The “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign has come to a close its success has caught the eye of the folks at WB.

Now there’s a new campaign that’s just beginning to take shape called “Restore the Snyderverse” based on the success of the release of the Zach Snyder version of Justice League.

They're interested in it now. https://t.co/Wm1hYP0PuS — DC Extended Universe (@The_DCEU) March 17, 2021

The rumor is WB is showing interest in bringing the Snyderverse back for comic book fans across the country, but Snyder is

already on the record as saying he’s done with the DCEU.

Do you think Snyder should come back to the DCEU? What did you think of the Snyder Cut?