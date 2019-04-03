Whatever You Do, Don’t Sit in This Row on Your Next Flight

Before you book your next flight it could help to know where not to sit, the first place is the exit row, these seats don’t recline just like the last row on the plane. However, the only thing worse is that the last row is by the bathroom so your flight experience will consist of foul smells and people standing by you waiting for their turn. The bulkhead area is another place you don’t wanna sit, these are the seats located directly behind the first class curtain, the legroom is nice the seat is really narrow and the food tray is in the armrest. Also, your personal items can’t be put under your seat and have to be put in the overhead making it necessary to access it every time you need something.

via GIPHY