Win Rocky Mountain Gun Show tix!

Listen weekdays between 10:00am and 3:00pm for Jon Smith to announce the keyword for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the ROCKY MOUNTAIN GUN SHOW happening January 6th and 7th at the South Towne Expo Center. Be the 96th text to 33986 and you win!

Purchase your tickets and get more information at www.RockyMountainGunShow.com

These are the specific contest rules for “ROCKY MOUNTAIN GUN SHOW 01/06/18 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 01/01/18 -01/05/18. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to the Rocky Mountain Gun show happening January 5th and 6th at the South Towne Expo Center by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited sometimes between 10:00a – 3:00p each week day. Message and data rates may apply. Listeners are not limited to the number of attempts per keyword. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. One winner will be selected by being the 96th texter to enter per keyword. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Prize will be available to pick up at Broadway Media Monday through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm at 50 West 300 South in Salt Lake City. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within 30 days of winning. Prize is valued at approximately $40.00 and is provided by Rocky Mountain Gun Show.