X96 has your tickets to the Clark Planetarium! Listen all week at 8:15 AM to Radio From Hell for your chance to win!
Enjoy exhibits and films at Clark Planetarium, now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Reserve your tickets at ClarkPlanetarium.org to enjoy an experience that will leave you in awe.
Reservations are required.
The “Win Tickets to Clark Planetarium!” contest runs from 3/15/21 through 4/2/21 at 8:15 am. Listeners can enter to win by listening to the Radio From Hell Show on weekday mornings for the contest’s duration at 8:15 am for the keyword to text into 33986. Each day, one winner will be drawn to win at random 2 tickets to the Clark Planetarium provided by the Clark Planetarium with a value of $20. Message & data rates may apply. PARTICIPANTS MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S GENERAL CONTEST RULES.
