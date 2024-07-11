Boner of the Day for July 11th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: I GUESS NO ONE DARES TO SAY, OUT LOUD, WHAT THE PROBLEM REALLY IS
It is recommended for women of a certain age to get breast exams and mammograms to screen for cancer. Most recently, a South Jordan woman named Rena Vanzo is running The Boob Bus. The Boob Bus gives the patients a warm robe instead of a hospital gown to make it more “fun.” Vanzo keeps The Boob Bus parked in her backyard so she can keep a constant eye on it when it’s not in use. Recently, Vanzo was told that the bus violates city code, and she will have to store it somewhere else. “I’m in a community with a lot of recreational RVs, and from my standpoint, there really is no difference to my neighbor’s RV sitting on their property and my RV sitting on my property,” said Vanzo. “Right now I’m faced with: ‘What am I going to do? Where can I park this bus? And is that going to be a threat to me being able to operate my business?” Vanzo has filed a petition with the city that was denied.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE ABSOLUTE DEPRAVITY OF THE HUMAN SPECIES
A couple in Georgia, Joe Boyett and Mary Sweat, have been charged with a misdemeanor of public indecency after some video of them at a local restaurant was leaked to the internet. Boyett is seen in the video trying to put a funnel in Sweat’s backside, but when that didn’t work, he just started pouring the beverage he had into her backside the old-fashioned way. The way police found out about the incident was because Sweat reported the video being leaked and she was upset. The couple eventually turned themselves in.
via TMZ
Boner Candidate #3: THAT’S A TREMENDOUS WASTE OF TIME AND SUPPLIES
Podcaster Candace Owens is known for being controversial in her beliefs and the things she says. Recently, she said something antisemitic that is angering people. In regard to the human experiments the Nazis did on people in concentration camps, Owens said, “The Nazis experimented on innocent people. Some of the stories, by the way, sound completely absurd.” She then went on to say, “They just cut a human up and sewed them back together? Why would you do that? Literally, even if you’re the most evil person in the world, that’s tremendous waste of time and supplies.” Many people on Twitter/X are very upset by this and one said, “[Owens] continues to prove that she is one of the dumbest and most vile human beings on the planet”
via New York Post