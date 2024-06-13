Boner of the Day for June 13th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE BOOK ABOUT BANNING BOOKS HAS BEEN BANNED.
In Florida, the book “Ban This Book” by Alan Gratz, a book about book banning in schools, has been banned. The book follows a young girl that starts a secret club to read banned books after she is unable to check out a book at the library. Jenniffer Pippin, a member of Moms for Liberty, was the one to challenge “Ban This Book,” saying that the book was “teaching rebellion of school-board authority.” Alan Gratz in response to his book being banned said, “They banned the book because it talks about the books that they have banned and because it talks about book banning. It feels like they know exactly what they’re doing and they’re somewhat ashamed of what they’re doing and they don’t want a book on the shelves that calls them out.”
via The Guardian
Boner Candidate #2: YOU ARE DETRACTING FROM TRUE CASES OF RACISM.
In Shenandoah County, Virginia, the Virginia NAACP is filing a lawsuit against the school board for reinstating Confederate military names into the schools after being changed back in 2020. One of the examples of this is the school board has voted 5-1 to change Mountain View High School back to the name of Stonewall Jackson High School. The NAACP points out in the lawsuit that the names of the schools representing the Confederacy is a violation of first and 14th amendment rights of students, especially Black students.
via Fox 13
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: I’M NOT A RACIST. I LIVED IN CANADA ONCE.
Steve Zollinger, Republican candidate for the Box Elder County Commission, made some comments last summer during a county planning commission about housing. “I don’t think we want a whole big area of a whole bunch of like Koreans or Mexicans or whoever you know,” said Zollinger. Zollinger later apologized saying, “I would like to enter a statement of clarification from our last county meeting. As a planning commissioner, my intent is to balance the private interest with the public good. As I interact in discussion I try to use my experience to help move policy forward. I would like to apologize to any individual or group that may have been offended by my prior comments and let them know that I do sometimes misspeak and generalize at times, but it has and will continue to be, my intention to continue to look out for the individual private property rights of all people without consideration of membership in any protected classes, and try to balance public good.” Zollinger used the fact that he has lived in Canada that he can appreciate different cultures.
via KSL News Radio