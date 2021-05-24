Win Tickets to See Billie Eilish and a Copy of Her New Book!

X96 Welcomes Billie Elish March 21st, 2022 to Vivint!

Listen for the keyword to text in and win a pair of tickets to the show and a copy of her new autobiography, “Billie Eilish” all this week! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 28th at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest rules: from 5/24/21 to 5/28/21 X96 will be giving away tickets to see Billie Eilish on March 21st, 2022 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Each day between 6 AM and 12 AM a code will be given out on the air to text to 33986. On or after 5/28/21 from these text entries (6) six winners will be selected to win (1) pair of tickets each and a copy of Billie Eilish’s book, “Billie Eilish”. Prize values at $160 each and provided by Live Nation. The book is valued at $21 and is provided by Interscope Records. Message and data rates may apply and entrants may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.