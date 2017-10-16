Win UCCC Day of the Dead tix!

The 2017 Day Of The Dead celebration is happening Saturday, October 28th at the Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City!

Utah’s authentic Dia De Los Muertos event highlights Mexican culture and history with food and beverages, live music and entertainment for all ages.

Admission is $5.00 for adults, and free for kids 12 and under. Don’t miss the Day Of The Dead celebration, October 28th at 1355 West 3100 South.

Learn more online at www.CulturalCelebration.org

Win tickets from Radio From Hell and Jon Smith during the week of October 23rd or fill out the form below for other chances to win!