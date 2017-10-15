X96 I.P.O. | October 15th, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You”
- Moon Taxi “Two High”
- Manchester Orchestra “The Gold”
- Walk the Moon “Headphones”
- Morrissey “Spent the Day in Bed”
- Pop Etc. “Fingerprints”
- Lo Moon “This Is It”
- Awolnation “Passion”
- St. Vincent “Los Ageless”
- Beck “Fix Me”
- AJR “Sober Up”
- Gretta Van Fleet “Highway Tune”
- Portugal, the Man “Live in the Moment”
