X96 I.P.O. | October 15th, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Royal Blood “I Only Lie When I Love You”
  • Moon Taxi “Two High”
  • Manchester Orchestra “The Gold”
  • Walk the Moon “Headphones”
  • Morrissey “Spent the Day in Bed”
  • Pop Etc. “Fingerprints”
  • Lo Moon “This Is It”
  • Awolnation “Passion”
  • St. Vincent “Los Ageless”
  • Beck “Fix Me”
  • AJR “Sober Up”
  • Gretta Van Fleet “Highway Tune”
  • Portugal, the Man “Live in the Moment”

