Windows 7 Support Ends On Tuesday

Do You still have a computer running Windows 7? Microsoft is about to leave you hanging. On Tuesday, Microsoft will officially stop supporting Windows 7, which means no more updates, tech support, or security patches. While a computer running Windows 7 will still work, your machine could be vulnerable to viruses or cyberattacks. Microsoft recommends updating to Windows 10, or simply buying a new machine if yours is more than three years old. Believe it or not, an estimated 33 percent of all laptops and desktop computers are still running Windows 7, even though the system has been essentially dead since 2015.

