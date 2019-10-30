Life

Woman Dressed In ‘Carrie’ Costume Scares First Responders After Car Crash

Emergency workers showing up to a car crash thought the victim was a lot worse off all due to her Halloween costume. Sidney Wolfe was returning from a party on Friday night when she hit a deer that had darted out into the road. Dressed as “Carrie” from the Stephen King horror novel, rescuers kept asking the Marshall University student if she was in need of medical assistance, especially with all of the bloody makeup covering her face and outfit. Sharing pics of the accident to Twitter on Sunday, Wolfe wrote, “If anyone wants to know how my weekend went I totaled my car while dressed up as Carrie and everyone who was a first responder thought I was dead HAHAHAHA IM SO SORRY.”

