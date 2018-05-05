ATTENTION STUDENTS! School is almost out and we know you’re excited. We also know there are a ridiculous number of Concerts, Festivals, Movies and Special Events happening over the next few months. How do you choose which ones to attend? Well, let X96 take care of planning your entertainment this Summer. It’s our way of rewarding you for surviving another School year with “Ms. Greene”.

Here’s the deal, we’ve loaded the X96 BUS full of the supplies needed to SEE IT ALL this Summer. When the wheels on the X96 BUS roll-up to your School, stop by and enter to win your way into this year’s hottest events. We’ll take care of the rest, so you can invest more time into those “classes by the pool” you’ve been telling Mom about.

Sounds too good to be true, but there’s no catch… REALLY! X96 is involved with so many cool things, that we wanted to share the love with you. Take a look at the Bus Schedule below and plan on meeting your new best friends at the X96 BUS STOP happening outside of your School.

BUS SCHEDULE

Taylorsville High School | 5225 South Redwood Rd, Taylorsville – 5/7

Copper Hills High School | 5445 New Bingham Hwy, West Jordan – 5/9

Riverton High School | 12476 South Silverwolf Way, Riverton – 5/14

East High School | 840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City – 5/16

West High School | 241 North 300 West, Salt Lake City – 5/21

Woods Cross High School | 600 West 2200 South, Woods Cross – 5/23

All X96 BUS STOPS are Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Appearances are subject without notice.