X96 I.P.O. | 05.09.17

IPO_0507

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police
  • Royal Blood “Lights Out”
  • Flor “Heart”
  • Phoenix “J-Boy”
  • Haim “I Want You Back”
  • Joywave “It’s a Trip”
  • Foster the People “Doing It For the Money”
  • Lord Huron “Night We Met”
  • The Kooks “Be Who You Are”
  • Fall Out Boy “Young and Menace”
  • Saint Motel “Destroyer”
  • Mew “85 Videos”

