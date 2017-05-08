X96 I.P.O. | 05.09.17

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police
- Royal Blood “Lights Out”
- Flor “Heart”
- Phoenix “J-Boy”
- Haim “I Want You Back”
- Joywave “It’s a Trip”
- Foster the People “Doing It For the Money”
- Lord Huron “Night We Met”
- The Kooks “Be Who You Are”
- Fall Out Boy “Young and Menace”
- Saint Motel “Destroyer”
- Mew “85 Videos”
