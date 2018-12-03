Life

X96 I.P.O. | December 2, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • The Strumbellas “Salvation”
  • Grandson “Despicable”
  • Robert DeLong “First Person on Earth?
  • Greta Van Fleet”You’re the One”
  • SWMRS “April in Houston”
  • AFI “Trash Bat”
  • Half Alive “Still Feel”
  • MØ featuring Foster the People “Blur”
  • The Moth and the Flame “The New Great Depression”
  • I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Do It All the Time”
  • The 1975 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”
  • Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”
  • Indoor Pets “Being Strange”
  • Metric “Now or Never Now”

