X96 I.P.O. | December 2, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- The Strumbellas “Salvation”
- Grandson “Despicable”
- Robert DeLong “First Person on Earth?
- Greta Van Fleet”You’re the One”
- SWMRS “April in Houston”
- AFI “Trash Bat”
- Half Alive “Still Feel”
- MØ featuring Foster the People “Blur”
- The Moth and the Flame “The New Great Depression”
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Do It All the Time”
- The 1975 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”
- Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”
- Indoor Pets “Being Strange”
- Metric “Now or Never Now”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.