X96 I.P.O. | February 4, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Vance Joy “Saturday Sun”
- Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
- Company of Thieves “Treasure”
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo”
- Car Seat Headrest “Nevrous Young Inhumans”
- The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
- The Go! Team “Mayday”
- Jack White “Connected By Love”
- The Decemberists “Severed”
- Chvrches “Get Out”
- Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”
- Fitness “Matter of Time”
