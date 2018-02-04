Life

X96 I.P.O. | February 4, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Vance Joy “Saturday Sun”
  • Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
  • I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”
  • Company of Thieves “Treasure”
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo”
  • Car Seat Headrest “Nevrous Young Inhumans”
  • The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
  • The Go! Team “Mayday”
  • Jack White “Connected By Love”
  • The Decemberists “Severed”
  • Chvrches “Get Out”
  • Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”
  • Fitness “Matter of Time”

