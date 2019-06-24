Life

X96 I.P.O. | June 23, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Blink-182 “Generational Divide”
  • Cold War Kids “Complainer”
  • Holy Ghost! “Do This”
  • Thick “Your Mom”
  • Joywave “Like a Kennedy”
  • Coin “Crash My Car”
  • Matt Maeson “Cringe”
  • Cage the Elephant “Social Cues”
  • Shaed “Thunder”
  • X Ambassadors “Hold You Down”
  • The Struts “In Love with a Camera”
  • Pixies “On Graveyard Hill”
  • Badflower “Promise Me”
  • Yungblud “Parents”

Comments
