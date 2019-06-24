X96 I.P.O. | June 23, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Blink-182 “Generational Divide”
- Cold War Kids “Complainer”
- Holy Ghost! “Do This”
- Thick “Your Mom”
- Joywave “Like a Kennedy”
- Coin “Crash My Car”
- Matt Maeson “Cringe”
- Cage the Elephant “Social Cues”
- Shaed “Thunder”
- X Ambassadors “Hold You Down”
- The Struts “In Love with a Camera”
- Pixies “On Graveyard Hill”
- Badflower “Promise Me”
- Yungblud “Parents”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.