Boner Fight for June 24th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: YOU LOOK LIKE A VANDAL!

A Detroit artist was mistaken for a vandal and arrested by police while he was working a graffiti mural commissioned by the city. Artist Sheefy McFly, whose real name is Tashif Turner, was arrested on Wednesday while he was working on a mural on a viaduct near 7 Mile and John R. The 29-year-old was hired by the city as a part of a multi-year effort called City Walls to fight illegal graffiti with city-approved artwork. It was his first project for the city after he was hired in a $10,000 contract to paint 10 murals in the area. However, police cuffed him, mistaking him for a vandal. ‘It’s an oxymoron — doing something for the city and being arrested by the city,’ McFly said to the Detroit Free Press. It was his first project for the city after he was hired in a $10,000 contract to paint 10 murals for the city in an effort to combat illegal graffiti vandalism (pictured)McFly didn’t have his city-issued permit on him at the time and as he tried to explain the situation to police about ‘four or five police cars’ arrived on site. e said that when he tried to walk away from officers to check his bag for a permit, officers tried to detain him, one officer placed her hands on his wrists and another placing her hand on his neck. ultimately, a city official had to arrive on site to vouch for him. They treated me like a felon even though I was commissioned by the city to do this,’ he said, noting he felt depressed following the incident.

Boner Candidate #2: POO FLINGING. Court officials say a Florida man charged with burglary defecated during his criminal trial and tried to throw his feces at the judge. The Miami Herald reports 33-year-old Dorleans Philidor was sitting in a wheelchair next to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh when officials say he tried to throw his excrement at her. It did not reach her. There were no jurors present during Friday’s incident. Witnesses say dozens of corrections officers responded and the trial was moved while the courtroom was sanitized. Miami Dade Circuit Court spokeswoman Eunice Sigler says Philidor also defecated on himself in a holding cell Thursday. Jurors subsequently acquitted him of the burglary charge. The newspaper says he still faces another trial in a grand theft auto case. It’s unclear whether he’ll face any charges involving the feces. Read More