Geek News on the Radio for June 24th, 2019

Anthony Carrigan in Bill and Ted 3?

As soon as I saw the pilot for HBO’s Barry, I knew that Anthony Carrigan would be one to watch. The actor stole scene after scene as the colorful henchman Noho Hank, who has since blossomed into a full-fledged crime boss on the show, and it’s great to see him lining up some feature projects. Last week, Carrigan signed on to join Kevin Hart in Sony’s dramedy Fatherhood, and today brings word that Carrigan will play the bad guy in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to return as the titular duo, while Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) and Samara Weaving (The Babysitter) will play their respective daughters. Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, is also set to co-star, though his role is being kept under wraps. The sequel will find the Wyld Stallyns joined by their children in their quest to save the universe. Elsewhere, William Sadler will return as Death, and I’ve gotta say that it would be pretty awesome if Carrigan was playing Death Jr., though I’m not sure why, in that case, he’d be described as Bill and Ted’s “relentless adversary” by the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news of his casting. Carrigan is often seen playing hairless characters because he has Alopecia Areata, so while I can see the resemblance to Sadler’s character, it’s just as likely that he’ll play an unrelated character, one who could even be outfitted with a wig.

Read More

Black Widow Prequel and What Will Come

Black Widow is dead. This much we know from Avengers: Endgame. And yet, if the rumors are true, Scarlett Johansson is about to, or already has, started filming a Black Widow movie that would be one of the first films in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though neither Disney or Marvel Studios have even confirmed that movie is happening, we asked Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige how “potentially” going back in time for a Black Widow prequel could possibly help move the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward for Phase 4. “There’s a method to the madness,” Feige told io9 while promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home. “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

Read More

Orphan Black Audio Series

Following the news of a new, non-spinoff or reboot series of sci-fi drama Orphan Black was in production, it’s now been announced that the saga will continue in a series of audio dramas. Created by John Fawcett and Graeme Manson and running from 2013 to 2017, the series aired 50 episodes over five seasons and dealt with issues such as morality, identity, what effect a child’s upbringing has on the person they grow into, and the ethical ramifications of human cloning. Orphan Black begins when Sarah, a streetwise thief, con artist and hustler, witnesses the suicide of a woman who looks exactly like her and assumes her identity, while at the same time is inducted into a group of women who are united by the realization that they are creations of illegal cloning, and investigate their origins as they try to figure out who is hunting them down and why.

Read More

Dune TV Series

Denis Villeneuve is going all in on the “Dune” franchise as Legendary Television has confirmed the “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” director will executive produce a new television series entitled “Dune: The Sisterhood.” The show has been given a straight-to-series order and will air exclusively on WarnerMedia’s streaming service. The show follows in the footsteps of Villeneuve’s “Dune” film adaptation, which is currently in production and set for a 2020 release. Per Variety, “Dune: The Sisterhood” will explore the world of Frank Herbert’s landmark 1965 science-fiction novel through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women who have extraordinary abilities. Villeneuve is set to direct the pilot of the series, which will be written by his “Dune” movie co-screenwriter Jon Spaihts. The two men are executive producing alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate.

Read More

The Tick is Going Away for Now

Creator Ben Edlund on Thursday shared the news of the series’ end on Twitter. The Tick has fought its last battle on Amazon. The tech giant has canceled the show, based on Ben Edlund’s comic, after two seasons. Edlund shared the news Thursday on Twitter and vowed that he’d try to find a new outlet for the show. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the cancellation. “I’m sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with The Tick,” Edlund wrote. “I’m not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story and its message. Destiny commands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series. … We want to find a place to make more. That is the mission now and we are on it.” The cancellation comes six weeks after season two of The Tick debuted on Amazon, which, like other streaming platforms, doesn’t publicly release viewership numbers. Amazon’s series was the second live-action adaptation of The Tick, following a short-lived version on Fox in 2001-02 (an animated show preceded both and aired as part of the Fox Kids programming block in the mid-1990s). The Amazon show stars Peter Serafinowicz as the title character along with Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez, Scott Speiser and Jackie Earle Haley. Read More

Avengers: Endgame Re-release!

Inevitably, not long after “Avengers: Endgame” co-director Joe Russo said it didn’t matter if the film fell just shy of the “Avatar” record for (unadjusted) worldwide gross, Disney is returning the film to theaters on June 28. Their excuse? Marvel is adding new footage, including an unspecified tribute. Clearly, Marvel wants to beat James Cameron in the battle of the numbers. Through Monday, “Endgame” has grossed $831.17 million domestic and $1.91 billon foreign, for a total of $2.74 billion. That compares to $2.79 reached by “Avatar,” mostly in 2010 during its initial release. This past weekend “Endgame” took in about $3.7 million (landing #10), foreign $2.1 million. So that leaves “Endgame” $45 million short. Finally, comparing accumulated film grosses at today’s ticket prices with lower ones for earlier releases is nonsense. The whole competitive exercise serves mainly to satisfy various egos, on the one hand, and to feed a fanbase desire to be #1. The best adjusted gauge –a fairly accurate estimate — has “Titanic” as the most popular film in worldwide theaters ever, “Gone With the Wind” second, with “Avatar” third. James Cameron’s “Avatar” has an adjusted gross somewhere around $3.2 billion.

Read More