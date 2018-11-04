Life

X96 I.P.O. | November 4, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Indoor Pets “Being Strange”
  • Badflower “Ghost”
  • I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Do It All The Time”
  • Death Cab For Cutie “Northern Lights”
  • Interpol “If You Really Love Nothing”
  • Mike Shinoda feat. K. Flay “Make It Up AAs I Go”
  • Oberhofer “Dreamt I Was Gonna Be Your Man”
  • Tom Morelllo feat. Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take”
  • Bob Moses “Back Down”
  • Toro y Moi “Freelance”
  • The Moth and the Flame “The New Great Depression”
  • The Regrettes “California Friends”
  • Metric “Now or Never”

