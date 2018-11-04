X96 I.P.O. | November 4, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Indoor Pets “Being Strange”
- Badflower “Ghost”
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Do It All The Time”
- Death Cab For Cutie “Northern Lights”
- Interpol “If You Really Love Nothing”
- Mike Shinoda feat. K. Flay “Make It Up AAs I Go”
- Oberhofer “Dreamt I Was Gonna Be Your Man”
- Tom Morelllo feat. Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take”
- Bob Moses “Back Down”
- Toro y Moi “Freelance”
- The Moth and the Flame “The New Great Depression”
- The Regrettes “California Friends”
- Metric “Now or Never”
