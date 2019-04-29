Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 28, 2019

Posted on

X96 IPO Template

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • The Struts “In Love with the Camera”
  • Matt Maeson “Cringe”
  • Mallrat “Groceries”
  • Modest Mouse “Poison the Well”
  • Dreamers “Die Happy”
  • Vampire Weekend “This Life”
  • The Black Keys “Eagle Birds”
  • Beck “Saw Lightning”
  • Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
  • Young the Giant “Heat of Summer”
  • Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”

