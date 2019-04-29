X96 I.P.O. | April 28, 2019

X96 IPO Template
X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- The Struts “In Love with the Camera”
- Matt Maeson “Cringe”
- Mallrat “Groceries”
- Modest Mouse “Poison the Well”
- Dreamers “Die Happy”
- Vampire Weekend “This Life”
- The Black Keys “Eagle Birds”
- Beck “Saw Lightning”
- Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
- Young the Giant “Heat of Summer”
- Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.